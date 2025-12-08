Rithu Chowdary Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Rithu Chowdary has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 after receiving the lowest number of votes from the viewers.



The season has now reached its final stage. Before leaving the house, Rithu predicted the top five finalists. She placed Bharani in seventh position, followed by Suman Shetty in sixth position. Sanjana was predicted to be in fifth place, and Suman Shetty (or another contestant, as Suman is mentioned twice) in fourth position. She concluded that Emmanuel and Demon Pawan are the top two finalists of the current season.



The Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale is all set to be held in a couple of days.



In the meantime, take a look at the photos:























