Rishab Shetty’s Social Media Activity Stirs Controversy

Actor Rishab Shetty has been dominated by the limelight recently following his work on Kantara: Chapter 1, where he served as both director and lead actor. However, reports are now circulating that he has unfollowed several former collaborators on social media.



If these reports are accurate, the Sandalwood star has unfollowed his former co-stars Rukmini Vasanth and Raj B. Shetty on Instagram. Furthermore, he has reportedly unfollowed Hombale Films, the production house behind Kantara.

While no specific reason has been provided, the move has sparked rumors that all may not be well between the actor and his colleagues. Notably, Shetty is still following Vijay Kiragandur, the head of Hombale Films.



On the professional front, Rishab Shetty is set to star in Jai Hanuman, directed by Prashanth Varma. The film was officially launched last month in Hampi.

