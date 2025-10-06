Rishab Shetty's Kantara Mints A Share Of Rs 34 Crore In Telugu

According to a leading distributor, the much-hyped Kantara Chapter 1 has garnered record weekend collections in the two Telugu states. “It has made ₹34 crore share in the first weekend, which is definitely a strong start for a dubbed movie, aided by the festival advantage,” he says.

The socio-fantasy thriller, however, still has a long way to go before it turns profitable. “It needs to make another ₹55 to 60 crore to break even, since the film has reportedly been valued at around ₹90 crore through advances in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” he adds.



While Rishab Shetty has once again proved himself as both director and actor, trade circles feel he could have focused more on the storyline instead of relying solely on mystical elements. “Rishab created a visually rich world and delivered some high points, but the plot remains wafer-thin and has its limitations,” points out a source.



The film collected around ₹10 crore each on Day 1 and Day 2, with the remaining amount coming over the next two days. “From Monday onwards, the film needs to draw consistent footfalls to stay strong during weekdays and move towards safety. Of course, Rishab’s charisma is still working in its favor,” he concludes.