Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 Trailer

The intrigue around Kantara: Chapter 1 among the masses stems from the success of Kantara, released in 2022. And now the makers of Kantara have finally unveiled the much anticipated trailer of the film, making the trailer one of the biggest things to watch out for in 2025.

Hombale Films’ much-awaited Kantara: Chapter 1 stands as one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Widely regarded as the biggest upcoming pan-India film, it has been creating immense buzz ever since its announcement, with audiences eagerly awaiting its arrival. Now, the most awaited day has finally arrived as the trailer of the film is out.



While the makers of Kantara: Chapter 1 have not revealed much about the film in the trailer, there is a certain kind of intrigue that the makers have maintained even in the trailer. The mystery surrounding the prequel has built a sense of curiosity around the trailer, leaving fans curious about what the makers are set to bring in this biggest film of the year. However, the wait is over, as the makers have officially announced the trailer.



To make this mega announcement, the makers took to social media, unveiling an enthralling video with the caption —



ದಂತಕಥೆಯ ಮುನ್ನುಡಿ , ಕಾರ್ಣಿಕದ ಆದಿ ಪರ್ವ… ನಿಮ್ಮಿಂದ ನಿಮಗಾಗಿ ..

#KantaraChapter1 is our tribute to the land and people who made this journey possible. ❤️

Presenting #KantaraChapter1Trailer in Telugu :









Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of Hombale Films’ most ambitious undertakings. The creative team includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, all of whom have shaped the film’s powerful visual and emotional narrative.

Moreover, Hombale Films is leaving no stone unturned in carrying forward the legacy of this 2022 masterpiece. The makers have curated an extensive war sequence for Kantara: Chapter 1 with national and international specialists, involving over 500 skilled fighters and featuring 3,000 people. This sequence was filmed in an entire town spanning 25 acres on rugged terrain, over a period of 45–50 days, making it one of the biggest sequences in the history of Indian cinema.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, the film will launch in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, reaching audiences across languages and regions while remaining deeply rooted in its cultural core.

With Kantara: Chapter 1, Hombale Films continues to push the boundaries of Indian cinema, promising a deeply immersive experience that celebrates folklore, faith, and cinematic excellence.