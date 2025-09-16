Rishab Shetty to Make a Cameo in Jr. NTR's 'Dragon'?

Director Prashanth Neel and Jr. NTR have teamed up for the movie Dragon, an action drama currently under production.



Latest reports suggest that Kannada actor Rishab Shetty, who earned widespread recognition for his work in Kantara, is likely to make a guest appearance in Dragon. This has not yet been officially confirmed by the filmmakers.



The film stars Rukmini Vasanth in the lead role, with music by Ravi Basrur and production by Mythri Movie Makers. Dragon is set for a grand theatrical release on June 25, 2026.



Rishab Shetty's next theatrical release is Kantara: Chapter 1. The film will be released in theatres on October 2, 2025. He has directed and headlined the movie. Rukmini Vasanth has a key role in it.

