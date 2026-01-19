Rishab Shetty to Be Replaced in the Krishnadevaraya Epic?

If reliable sources are to be believed, Kannada star Rishab Shetty and the makers of the historical epic Krishnadevaraya have reportedly developed differences, with discussions currently hitting a roadblock. “Rishab Shetty has raised a few demands that the makers are finding difficult to accommodate. Talks are still ongoing, but if nothing is finalised in the next few weeks, he could be replaced by a prominent Bollywood star,” reveals a source.



The big-budget period film, to be directed by renowned Bollywood filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, was initially scheduled to go on floors in February. However, in light of the ongoing negotiations, the project is now likely to be postponed.



Following the sensational pan-India success of Kantara, Rishab Shetty’s stature has grown significantly. “He has emerged as a larger-than-life pan-India star with an unmatched emotional connect with audiences. Naturally, he wants certain assurances to maintain that image,” the source explains. “At the same time, the makers have their own creative plans and budgetary constraints.”



The source further adds that Rishab had earlier agreed in principle to portray the legendary Vijayanagara emperor, alongside leading actors from Bollywood and the South, to create a truly grand and lasting cinematic epic.



Adding weight to the project is Ashutosh Gowariker, acclaimed for classics such as Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar, who is set to make his South Indian debut with this film. “Ashutosh was deeply moved by the valiant life of Krishnadevaraya, one of the greatest rulers in Indian history. The emperor ruled from 1509 to 1529 and was celebrated with titles like ‘Andhra Bhoja’ and ‘Karnatakaratna,' the source conclude.