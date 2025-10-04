I Want Even Layman to Understand My Film, Says Rishab Shetty

Talented actor-director Rishab Shetty has pinned a lot of hopes on his sequel Kantara Chapter 1 and hopes to recreate the magic of the first instalment. He also believes in delivering movies with local content and then connecting with viewers across the world. “We are showcasing proper Indian sentiment in the sequel,” Rishab tells Deccan Chronicle in this exclusive interview.

Did you anticipate Kantara would strike such a universal chord beyond Karnataka?

I always knew that I had a good story that the audiences would love. This is a story that always had the potential to connect universally. Regional and rooted content presented in this kind of a global showcase always works. I went in with that thought, and the audiences have only reaffirmed my belief.

How did you balance authenticity with mass appeal?

You should have something in your film that will make audiences think. That’s how you create a discussion outside the theatres. At the same time, a layman should also understand what you are trying to tell, and if not, the reach of the film will be limited.

Was reviving pride in local traditions a conscious intention or a natural outcome?

I believe more regional is more universal. These beliefs are not just in coastal Karnataka but in the entire country. So, this is a proper Indian sentiment that we are showing.