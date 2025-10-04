I Want Even Layman to Understand My Film, Says Rishab Shetty
Rishab Shetty opens up about Kantara Chapter 1, sharing why he believes deeply rooted regional stories can resonate universally. The actor-director says his goal is to create films that a layman can understand while also sparking meaningful conversations.
Talented actor-director Rishab Shetty has pinned a lot of hopes on his sequel Kantara Chapter 1 and hopes to recreate the magic of the first instalment. He also believes in delivering movies with local content and then connecting with viewers across the world. “We are showcasing proper Indian sentiment in the sequel,” Rishab tells Deccan Chronicle in this exclusive interview.
Did you anticipate Kantara would strike such a universal chord beyond Karnataka?
I always knew that I had a good story that the audiences would love. This is a story that always had the potential to connect universally. Regional and rooted content presented in this kind of a global showcase always works. I went in with that thought, and the audiences have only reaffirmed my belief.
How did you balance authenticity with mass appeal?
You should have something in your film that will make audiences think. That’s how you create a discussion outside the theatres. At the same time, a layman should also understand what you are trying to tell, and if not, the reach of the film will be limited.
Was reviving pride in local traditions a conscious intention or a natural outcome?
I believe more regional is more universal. These beliefs are not just in coastal Karnataka but in the entire country. So, this is a proper Indian sentiment that we are showing.
How do you personally relate to the themes of nature/land?
Around 20 or 30 years ago, an incident took place in my village which helped me begin writing Kantara. This incident involved a fracas between a forest officer and a farmer over a piece of agricultural land. When I recalled the incident, I didn’t see these two persons as mere individuals but as representatives of humanity and nature. I started thinking about this and about how our entire culture in coastal Karnataka revolves around agriculture.
Do you ever feel the need to step away from regional roots to appeal to a larger pan-India or global audience?
We didn’t plan Kantara as a pan-India film. We simply wanted to tell a story which is rooted, regional and had a core connection.
How do you approach creating emotionally & visually powerful cinematic moments (like the climax)?
The climax scene that a lot of people are talking about, I didn’t write it. I only had four visuals in mind. We couldn’t explain how to execute. But I believe in this energy
Do rooted stories naturally become universal, or should films be designed with a pan-India audience in mind from the start?
The more rooted a story, the more universal it can become I believe the more regional a story is, the more universal it is.