Karnataka CM Attends Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s Concert in Bengaluru

Leading sitarist and neo-classical musician Rishab Rikhiram Sharma mesmerized Bengaluru audience of 15,000 at District Arena Terraform with a two-hour performance blending Indian classical tradition with contemporary soundscapes. The concert marked the opening of his 10-city Sitar for Mental Health India Tour 2026.



The evening which also the former Chief Minister of Karnataka B.S. Yediyurappa in attendance began with a brief guided breathing exercise led by Rishab with the tanpura, setting a reflective tone for the concert. He then performed evocative renditions of Raga Bihaag and Kedar, Raag Tilak Kamod and Raag Shyam Kalyan, weaving the two into Raag Tilak Shyam.



Adding a futuristic dimension, Rishab unveiled India’s first LED Sitar called ‘SITARA – The Next-Generation Electric Sitar’, created in collaboration with his father, master luthier Sanjay Sharma, of the renowned Rikhi Ram sitar-making lineage. The instrument illuminated in harmony with the raagas, blending tradition with innovation and offering audiences a visually immersive way to experience this ancient art in a contemporary, relatable format.



Rishab’s expansive setlist spanned classical and contemporary influences, including his signature compositions such as Shankara, Shiv Kailash, Burning Ghat, Roslyn and lively sitar interpretations of film favourites Harry Potter X Game of Thrones, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Zara Zara and Tumhi Dekho Naa and also newly released Himachal folk single Belua. The concert concluded with Chanakya, Kautilya and Tandavam, Rishab’s powerful rendition of the Shiv Tandav Stotram, leaving the venue reverberating with a thunderous standing ovation.



Beyond the immersive music experience, donning his signature mehendi Rishab made a striking showmanship statement on stage. Known for his distinctive sense of style, he wore a custom ensemble by designer Madhurya: a structured emerald Mysore silk and Kanjivaram jacket with zari embroidery, layered over an ivory Chanderi ghera kurta and paired with a fluid Mysore silk dhoti, completed with a crimson stole featuring Nandi bull motifs in a nod to Karnataka’s cultural heritage.



The Bengaluru show kicked off a 10-city tour produced by Team Innovation and District by Zomato, which will continue across India in Mumbai (March 20), Pune (March 22), Hyderabad (March 27), Jaipur (March 29), Chennai (April 3), Ahmedabad (April 5), Chandigarh (April 10), Kolkata (April 12) before culminating in New Delhi on April 19. The tour highlights the therapeutic and meditative power of Indian classical music, combining sound, mindfulness and emotional connection for audiences of all ages.



With his expressive sitar artistry, devotion and innovative approach, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma continues to redefine Indian classical music on a global stage, transforming every performance into an immersive journey of sound, emotion and healing.

