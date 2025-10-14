Record sales: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Makes History With Debut Dubai Concert

In a remarkable testament to the universal power of music and the growing global movement around mental wellness, ‘Sitar for Mental Health’ — the much-anticipated concert by globally acclaimed sitar virtuoso Rishab Rikhiram Sharma — has achieved a historic milestone. In under two weeks since tickets went on sale, Levels 1, 2 and 3 of Coca-Cola Arena have sold out, propelling the show past the 50% capacity mark and firmly positioning the event as one of the fastest-selling Indian traditional music concerts in the region.

Due to overwhelming demand, promoters Blu Blood have announced the release of additional Level 4 seating to accommodate eager audiences. This unprecedented momentum marks Rishab Rikhiram Sharma as the first Indian traditional music artist to sell out an arena in the UAE in record time, setting a new benchmark for the genre and reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global hub for culture, wellness, and cross-genre innovation.



Fresh off sold-out shows across the United States, Europe, United Kingdom and India, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma states, “This is beyond anything I imagined. To know that so many hearts are coming together for a cause so close to mine — celebrating mental wellness through music — is humbling. I cannot wait to share this transformative journey with you all on January 31st at Coca-Cola Arena.”



The upcoming performance holds personal significance for Sharma, who first performed for Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai in 2014. Now, more than a decade later, he returns to the city — not in an intimate palace performance, but on the grandest public stage, opening his music and message to thousands at Coca-Cola Arena.



Presented by Pantheon Development and supported by Dubai Calendar and OPUS Entertainment, ‘Sitar for Mental Health’ is a bold fusion of sound and purpose — blending ancient Indian classical music with modern mindfulness in a powerful call for emotional healing. The concert will mark Rishab’s UAE debut and serve as the first-ever large-scale neo-classical Indian music and mental wellness event hosted at this scale in the region.



Osman Osman & Shaaista Khan Osman, Managing Director & CEO, Blu Blood state, “The response has been nothing short of phenomenal. Rishab’s ability to connect with people from all walks of life is extraordinary, and this show is not just a concert — it’s a movement. With ticket demand exceeding expectations, we’re thrilled to open up new seating and allow more audiences to be part of this unforgettable night.”



As one of the last disciples of Pandit Ravi Shankar and the youngest torchbearers of Indian neo classical music, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is redefining how the sitar speaks to younger generations and wellness seekers. From hypnotic ragas to genre-defying improvisations, the evening will be a multi-sensory experience, inviting the audience into a space of reflection, connection, and emotional restoration.



Limited tickets are available on District by Zomato.


