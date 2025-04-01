I want every soul to listen to the Sitar and feel its impact: Rikhiram

How do you see your ‘Sitar For Mental Health’ initiative contributing to the growing awareness of mental health in India

We are going back to the tradition of Raga Chikitsa, using ragas as therapy, but keeping it hip, which reflects me. I don’t try to make cool music, I just make cool music. Sorry for the flex. If I think too much, I lose the magic. So, I let the music reflect myself, what feels true. That’s how you get the best results.

For me, it’s not just about the content of what I play, but setting the right environment and intention. When I say we are playing for mental health, people come with that mindset. They know they are going to meditate, listen to healing Sitar music. So, setting the intention is key. You have to open the gates of your heart for the music to enter and reach. That’s step one. The music comes second. Setting the right environment is the biggest thing.

We were among the pioneers in using music to spark conversations around mental health in India. It’s nice to see people starting their own initiatives like tabla for mental health, flute for mental health, or yoga for mental health. It’s good to see others taking this forward.

Technology will continue to play a huge role. In-person events need tech to reach people. Without Instagram, Clubhouse, Facebook, Sitar for mental health wouldn’t exist. Now AI is elevating things. It’s about peaceful coexistence, using tech for our benefit, not letting tech benefit from us.

As someone who has performed at various high-profile events, including the White House and the Paris Olympics, how do you adapt your music to suit different environments and audiences while maintaining its emotional resonance?

You have to read the room, see where you are performing. At the White House, they reviewed my setlist, we had a back and forth. I generally play my own original music. At the Paris Olympics, representing India, it was about celebration, so I played patriotic songs like ‘Jai Ho’, ‘Saare Jahaan se Achcha’. You really have to read the room. The more you perform, the more you build a sense of what to play when.

How do you see your music will further explore the intersection of music, mental health, and wellness?

There’s a lot to explore at the intersection of music, mental health, and wellness. Taking Sitar global is the goal. We have done well in India, but there’s a whole world to conquer. I want every soul to listen to the Sitar and feel its impact. The journey has just begun. We are working extensively to grow this, push the culture globally, not just in India.

How do you see ‘Sitar For Mental Health’ tour initiative sparking a broader conversation about the role of music in promoting mental well-being in India?

I think we need more role models to spark conversation about music and mental health. When I lost Guruji (Pt. Ravi Shankar), I felt musically orphaned. There was no classical rockstar to look up to, so I wanted to become one myself. I am not the best Sitarist or vocalist, but I wear many hats—I produce, compose, mix, master, record, and even design my own Sitars. I want kids to be inspired, pick up the instrument, and take it to the next level. We need role models to normalise mental health conversations. When celebrities share their struggles, it gives people confidence. So, I will continue to share my mental health journey, and hopefully, it will inspire others to do the same.