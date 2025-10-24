Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Reimagines Varaha Roopam in Neo-Classical Sitar Style

In a groundbreaking collaboration, filmmaker and actor Rishab Shetty has teamed up with India’s leading neo-classical musician, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, to present a mesmerizing reimagination of the hypnotic track 'Varaha Roopam' from the critically acclaimed Kannada film series Kantara, produced by Hombale Films. This neo-classical rendition, crafted in the LoFi genre-fluid style, transforms the original composition into a cinematic ode to traditional culture, divinity, and the indigenous communities who preserve nature’s sanctity

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, celebrated for his iconic tracks such as ‘Tandavam,’ ‘Chanakya,’ ‘Shiv Kailash’ and ‘The Burning Ghat,’ dedicated one week amidst an ongoing hectic world tour schedule towards curating this distinctive version of 'Varaha Roopam.' Drawing inspiration from the ancient Dhrupad style, Sharma masterfully showcases his artistry on the sitar, weaving intricate melodies that echo the song’s profound spiritual and cultural resonance. This rendition not only pays homage to the original but also bridges the timeless essence of Indian classical music with contemporary neo-classical sensibilities.



The original 'Varaha Roopam,' credited to playback singer Sai Vignesh and composer Ajaneesh Loknath, is a pivotal track in Kantara, encapsulating the essence of Bhoota Kola culture during the film’s climactic moments. Rooted in ragas such as Thodi, Mukhari, and Kanakaangi, the song has been lauded for its evocative power. Sharma’s reimagination adds a fresh layer of introspection, making it a standout piece for listeners seeking both cultural depth and modern innovation.



Rishab Rikhiram Sharma states, "Being a great fan of Kantara, this collaboration feels like an act of serendipity. I was performing in Paris at the time and I had watched the film a couple of times a few days earlier, and when the invitation to reinterpret 'Varaha Roopam' came through it felt preordained, like a manifestation of a deep artistic desire. My vision was to preserve the sacred essence of the original while lending it a modern, meditative resonance through the sitar. I view this composition as an ode to the sacred interplay between nature, tradition, and the human spirit—a piece of music that seemed to manifest organically, flowing through me as if from a deeper source.”



Rishab Shetty states, “Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s interpretation of 'Varaha Roopam' is nothing short of magical. His ability to blend the raw energy of folklore with the soulful elegance of the sitar has given a new dimension to this song. We are thrilled to see how this rendition connects with audiences worldwide.”

Vijay Kiragandur, Founder, Hombale Films states, “At Hombale Films, we have always believed in the power of music to transcend boundaries and evoke emotion beyond language. 'Varaha Roopam' has become a cultural phenomenon, and witnessing Rishab Rikhiram Sharma reinterpret it through the timeless voice of the sitar is truly inspiring. Collaborations like this reaffirm our commitment to nurturing art that celebrates India’s roots while resonating with the world.”



Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has previously captivated audiences with his innovative renditions of popular Bollywood songs, such as ‘Tumhi Dekho Naa’ and a soulful fusion of ‘Zara Zara’ with ‘Tinka Tinka.’ Additionally, he has showcased his versatility by blending iconic themes from global pop culture, creating a mesmerizing mashup of Harry Potter’s Hedwig’s Theme with the Game of Thrones main title track.



This release comes on the heels of the phenomenal success of Kantara Chapter 1, the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which grossed over Rs 400 crore worldwide and ran for more than 100 days in Indian cinemas. Released earlier this month in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil, Kantara Chapter 1 has already amassed over Rs 750 crore globally within just 20 days, with the makers now preparing to release an English version. Starring Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah alongside Rishab Shetty, the film is set in a fictional village in Dakshina Kannada and has been widely praised for its authentic portrayal of native ethos, folklore and cultural practices such as Paddana, Bhoota Kola, Daivaradhaane and Kambala. Beyond its stellar performances and screenplay, Kantara Chapter 1 has also garnered acclaim for its exceptional music and cinematography.



As the last and youngest disciple of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma stands as a torchbearer of the sitar, seamlessly merging the intricate complexities of traditional Indian music with modern genres. Spearheading a unique genre of neo-classical music from India, Sharma has captivated global audiences with his ‘Sitar For Mental Health’ performances, which fuse mindfulness and sound healing. Over the past year, these shows have sold out venues across the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and India, establishing him as a transformative force in the world of music.

