Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Mesmerizes Hyderabad, Extends Winning Streak Of Landmark India Tour

The city of Nizams witnessed an unforgettable evening of music, innovation, and spiritual immersion as sitarist and neo classical musician Rishab Rikhiram Sharma dressed in a Dolly J ensemble took over HITEX Hall with a spellbinding performance that further cemented his reputation as one of the most transformative forces in contemporary Indian classical music.



Following a triumphant run across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune with each city welcoming the Sitar for Mental Health India Tour with sold-out venues, rave reviews and overwhelming audience applause, the Hyderabad showcase carried forward the momentum with equal fervour with over 10,000 attendees. The national tour has steadily evolved into a cultural phenomenon, redefining how younger audiences engage with classical music while retaining its depth and authenticity.



The Hyderabad concert drew an eminent gathering of cultural tastemakers and prominent personalities including Namrata Shirodkar, Vijetha Yalamanchili, Monisha Vankina, Annapurna Akkineni, Sobhita Dhulipala, Soumya Mantena, Deverakonda Madhavi, Deverakonda Govardhan Rao and Sneha Reddy, underscoring the significance of the evening within the cultural landscape.



Staying true to the tour’s immersive format, the evening began with a calming, guided breathing session set against the meditative hum of the tanpura, immediately drawing the audience into a shared, introspective space. Rishab, dressed in a bespoke ensemble, then embarked on a rich musical journey through classical ragas such as Bihaag, Kedar, Tilak Kamod and Shyam Kalyan, seamlessly weaving them into contemporary expressions, including his signature Raag Tilak Shyam blend. A striking highlight of the evening was the showcase of SITARA The Next-Generation Electric Sitar, co-created with his father Sanjay Sharma. The visually synchronized LED-enabled instrument added a dynamic, modern dimension to the performance, earning enthusiastic responses from the audience and reinforcing Rishab’s role as an innovator within the classical tradition.



The setlist reflected his distinctive fusion style, balancing intricate classical frameworks with contemporary familiarity. Original compositions such as Shankara, Shiv Kailash, Burning Ghat, Belua and Roslyn were interspersed with evocative sitar renditions of global and Bollywood favorites including Harry Potter x Game of Thrones, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Zara Zara and Tumhi Dekho Naa. The grand finale featuring Chanakya, Kautilya, Venkateswara and Tandavam brought the audience to its feet in a resounding ovation.



Produced by Team Innovation and District by Zomato, the 10-city national tour now continues its journey to Jaipur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata, before concluding in New Delhi this April.



With Hyderabad adding another milestone to its journey, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s tour stands as a defining cultural movement seamlessly blending spirituality, innovation and accessibility and reshaping the future of Indian classical music for a global, contemporary audience.

