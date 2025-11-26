Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Announces Asia Tour, Begins in Singapore

Singapore: Critically acclaimed young global sitar virtuoso Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has announced the Asia leg of his internationally celebrated Sitar for Mental Health Tour 2026. The Asia edition will open with his Singapore debut on 25 January 2026 at the iconic Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, followed by his Dubai debut on 31 January 2026 at the Coca-Cola Arena. This exclusive one-night-only performance marks a significant cultural moment for the region, inviting audiences into a transformative evening where Indian neo-classical music, mindfulness and emotional well-being converge in a truly immersive and uplifting experience.



Promoted and produced by Thrive Live Events and Ava Events, the Singapore showcase will be held at the concert hall of Singapore’s most recognisable arts landmark, renowned for hosting major international productions such as We Will Rock You and Avenue Q, Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay stands as a world-class performing arts centre committed to accessibility, cultural diversity and artistic excellence—making it the perfect home for Sharma’s visionary and soul-stirring concert.

Singapore audiences will experience Sitar for Mental Health for the very first time—a tour that has travelled across the United States, Europe, India and the United Kingdom, receiving widespread praise for its mission to spark meaningful conversations around mental well-being. The concert is curated as a multi-sensory journey that blends classical ragas, dynamic improvisations, cross-genre soundscapes and contemplative moments of guided mindfulness. The result is an evocative musical tapestry that feels both timeless and forward-looking, welcoming wellness enthusiasts, cultural connoisseurs, expatriates and Singapore’s vibrant cosmopolitan community into a shared celebration of sound, serenity and healing.

As the last and youngest disciple of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is widely regarded as one of the most compelling torchbearers of the sitar today. His artistic approach bridges ancient tradition with a contemporary sensibility that resonates profoundly with younger generations around the world.



Rishab Rikhiram Sharma states, “It is a privilege to share Sitar for Mental Health with Singapore—a city that celebrates art with sincerity. This experience is more than a concert; it is an invitation to pause, breathe, and find stillness in a world that rarely slows down. This concert is deeply personal to me, born from my own search for balance, grounding, and emotional clarity. To bring it to Singapore—a place that embraces culture so wholeheartedly—is incredibly meaningful. I hope the music offers a moment of comfort, healing, and connection for everyone who joins us.”



Gagan Takyar, Founder Thrive Live Events and Ashima Jain, Founder Ava Events jointly state, “At Thrive Live Events and AVA Events, we believe in shaping the future of live entertainment in South East Asia and the UAE by bringing exceptional and transformative artistic experiences to the region. Having delivered landmark, sold-out shows with icons such as Satinder Sartaaj, Gurdas Maan, Atif Aslam, and Sonu Nigam across major cities, we remain committed to raising the bar with Rishab Rikhiram Sharma. Our focus is to craft bespoke experiences; cultivate cultural appreciation and build meaningful connections between audiences and the artists they admire.”

To ensure fans have the best access, pre-registrations will open on 25 November 2025 at 10:00 AM SST for 48 hours, followed by early bird ticket sales on 28 November 2025 at 10:00 AM SST for 24 hours and general sales commencing on 30 November 2025 at 10:00 AM SST.

Tickets will be available exclusively via Sistic, and once sales commence they will also be accessible through Esplanade.com. Ticket prices start from SGD 98 and go up to SGD 299. All ticket holders will have the optional opportunity to purchase a highly limited meet & greet add-on with the artist for SGD 99.00, offering fans across all categories a rare and intimate chance to meet the maestro in person.

This landmark debut promises to be one of the most anticipated cultural highlights of 2026—an unforgettable evening that unites music, mindfulness and community in a powerful celebration of artistic expression and emotional well-being.

