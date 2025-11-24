Farewell He-man Of Hindi Cinema

Dharmendra was not merely an actor, but a phenomenon in himself. When he crooned the Mukesh number, “mujh ko is raat ki tanhaai mein awaaz na do”, in his 1960 debut film, “Dil Bhi Tera, Hum Bhi Tere,” an entire generation swayed with him, holding their young hearts. From then on, there was no looking back for the youthful, handsome Jat from Punjab, who delivered blockbuster after blockbuster in an illustrious career spanning six decades.





Dharmendra ( Image Source:X)

Dharmendra is remembered by many of his fans for some of his most memorable films, which include O. P. Ralhan’s 1965 movie, “Phool Aur Pathhar”, in which he plays the role of the thief Shaka, who falls in love with the tragedy queen Meena Kumari, the widow Shanti, in the film. Then, there is Raj Khosla’s “Mera Gaon Mera Desh” (1971) in which he teamed up with Asha Parekh, Nasir Hussain’s star-studded musical hit, “Yaadon Ki Baraat” (1973), and the evergreen milestone of Bollywood movies, “Sholay” (1976) in which he immortalised the role of Veeru.

File Pic Of Dharmendra ( Source: X)

And of course, there are classics like Shola Aur Shabnam (1961), Anpadh (1962), Bandini (1963), which saw his rise and left a powerful impact with their music as well as performances. He had prominent roles in Boy Friend (1961), Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1963), and Haqeeqat (1964), in his early years, but hits from 1965, Kaajal, Mamta, Akashdeep, and Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya, along with Phool Aur Pathhar, changed the course of Dharmendra’s career. The very next year (1966), we saw Dharmendra in films like Devar, Baharen Phir Bhi Aayegi, Aaye Din Bahar Ke and Anupama with Sharmila Tagore. By then, he found himself catapulted onto the front ranks of the top stars of Bollywood of the times.

Dharmendra File Pic ( Source: Internet)

Over the next decade or so, we saw Dharmendra grow in strength and stature with a charismatic screen presence, delivering hit after hit for producers. These included Dulhan Ek Raat Ki, Izzat, Shikar, Mere Hamdam Mere Dost, Ankhen, Yakeen, Khamoshi Aadmi Aur Insaan, Aaya Sawan Jhoomke, Jivan Mrityu, Sharafat and his memorable role as Raka in Seeta Aur Geeta. Almost every single film of Dharmendra, like those of many of his contemporary stars of the time, was a musical hit, whose songs remain etched in memory to this day—but that would need a separate tribute.