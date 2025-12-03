Rihanna’s Eye-Catching Pink Look at Gotham Awards 2025 Sparks Buzz, Memes

Rihanna has always been a global fashion force: fearless, experimental, and unapologetically herself. But at the 2025 Gotham Awards, the singer's latest red carpet appearance did more than turn heads-it ignited one of the most divided fashion conversations of the year.

Dressed in a dramatic pink Balenciaga gown paired with a matching feather cap, Rihanna arrived alongside A$AP Rocky, who opted for a classic Chanel suit. Together, they made a striking entrance-yet it was Rihanna's daring ensemble that instantly took over the internet.

The gown, with its exaggerated silhouette, stiff structure, and unusual draping, was unmistakably couture-forward in its intention and theatrical in its presence. But social media has reacted quickly, and not everyone is clapping at the risk. Within minutes, the look was meme-ified, joked about, and skewered with sharp comments. Many X and Instagram users called the outfit "confusing," "unflattering," and "a rare miss." Some likened the shape to a pink lampshade, while others said it reminded them of cartoonish costume fare. A few comments quickly went viral, including "Fire your stylist," "This is Rihanna's first big NO," and comedic takes that playfully questioned if the gown was a prank on the fashion world. The feather cap especially fueled the trolling, with users joking Rihanna looked like she was "cosplaying a chic cotton candy cloud."





And yet, despite all that online chatter, fashion experts offered a more measured perspective: that couture is meant to incite conversation—that its purpose isn't to blend in but to push the boundaries of style. From Met Gala moments to avant-garde runway pieces, Rihanna has continually embraced fashion as art, and this Balenciaga creation fits right into that legacy. The polarizing gown was an affirmation of her status as one celebrity never afraid to disrupt conventional expectations of elegance.