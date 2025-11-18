Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Daughter Samara Survive Mid-Air Scare After Sudden Go-Around

Entrepreneur and Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has opened up about a terrifying mid-air moment she experienced with her daughter Samara during a recent flight.

What began as a smooth landing soon turned into a frightening ordeal. As the aircraft descended and passengers prepared for touchdown, the plane briefly touched the runway before suddenly accelerating upward in a steep climb. The unexpected go-around left the cabin shaken.

Riddhima recalled gripping Samara’s hand as panic filled her daughter’s eyes. “Her eyes were filled with fear, and mine were holding back the same,” she said. Though visibly shaken, she tried to stay calm for her daughter while silently praying for the moment to pass.

Go-arounds—aborted landings triggered by unstable approaches, weather changes, runway obstructions or air-traffic instructions—are standard aviation safety procedures but can be terrifying for unsuspecting passengers.

Once the aircraft stabilised and the captain explained the situation, relief washed over the cabin. But the emotional impact lingered. Riddhima said the incident left them shaken but more grateful, reminding them of life’s fragility and the importance of cherishing loved ones.

Fans and well-wishers flooded social media with messages of support, relieved that both Riddhima and Samara were safe. For the Kapoor family, accustomed to life’s highs and lows, it was another scare etched into memory. As Riddhima put it: “We were shaken, but we are safe — and that’s what truly matters.”

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern at St Joseph’s Degree and PG College.