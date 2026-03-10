Ricky Martin’s ‘Oh Ho Ho Ho’ Dance Steals Spotlight at T20 World Cup 2026 Final Ceremony

Ahmedabad: A surprising cultural crossover moment became one of the most talked-about highlights of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final, when global pop icon Ricky Martin danced to the Punjabi hit “Oh Ho Ho Ho” alongside Indian performers Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh during the closing ceremony in Ahmedabad. The moment quickly went viral across social media platforms.

The musical spectacle was followed by a dramatic cricket finale as India national cricket team defeated the New Zealand national cricket team by 96 runs to win the title. The victory marked a historic triumph for India on home soil on March 8, turning the night into a celebration for cricket fans across the country.

The closing ceremony, organised just before the final match, featured a vibrant mix of international pop and Indian music, reflecting the global nature of the tournament. Performers included Ricky Martin, Indian pop icon Falguni Pathak, and Punjabi bhangra singer Sukhbir Singh.

The collaboration between international and Indian artists drew huge attention. The highlight came when Sukhbir began performing his popular bhangra track “Oh Ho Ho Ho.” Ricky Martin was seen enthusiastically dancing to the song, interacting with the crowd as fans joined the energetic celebration.

The video clip soon went viral after being shared by the International Cricket Council on social media. Reacting to the moment, Sukhbir wrote, “Ale ale ale meets Oho ho ho,” referencing Ricky Martin’s famous chant from the global football anthem “The Cup of Life.”

Ricky Martin, a two-time Grammy Award winner, is globally known for chart-topping hits such as Livin' la Vida Loca, Maria and The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida).

After enjoying Sukhbir’s performance, Ricky Martin later took the stage to perform some of his own popular songs, adding international star power to the celebrations following India’s World Cup victory.

