IMDb, the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, is celebrating the Top 250 Highest Rated Indian Movies. This list is a collection of the highest-rated Indian films, which allows fans to celebrate and discover groundbreaking new films, as well as classics from all decades, genres, and regions. Titles on this dynamic list are determined by ratings from IMDb users who regularly vote on IMDb.







Notably, the current No. 1 movie on the list is 2023’s critically-acclaimed 12th Fail. Additionally, 'Gangs of Wasseypur' holds the 53rd position on the list.



Richa Chadha expressed her excitement about Gangs of Wasseypur making it to the list and reminisced about one of the film's most iconic scenes and the fun memories surrounding it. She said, “We shot the film in the winter of 2011. One of the standout scenes in Part 1 is when Nagma Khatoon, pregnant and feisty, goes to a brothel looking for Sardar Khan. She’s carrying a weapon, storming in to confront him. The brothel set was actually a local sabzi mandi that the crew had transformed for filming. It was late at night, and I had to wear a huge, nine-month pregnant belly. I remember walking fast to the location, which was a bit far from the base, and I was in these flimsy chappals. As I rushed through the streets, women from nearby houses popped their heads out to see who this loud, pregnant woman was. Some of the older women even stopped me, telling me to slow down because I was pregnant. It was hilarious! Vicky Kaushal, who was an assistant director at the time, was in one of the rooms, pretending to make out with a woman for the scene. We didn’t have many extras, so the assistant directors filled in as background characters. That’s one of the funny memories I have from shooting Gangs of Wasseypur, which has since become such a cult classic. I'm incredibly grateful that I got to play this role in the beginning of my career. It set me apart in a way I hadn’t imagined. It’s rare to find such beautifully crafted, author-backed roles, and I almost wish there were more scripts like that today. Gangs of Wasseypur is such a gorgeous, really beautiful film."