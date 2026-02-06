Rhea Chakraborty Returns to Acting; Fans Say, “Proud of You”

Actress Rhea Chakraborty is set to make her return to acting with the Netflix show Family Business, marking her first project in nearly seven years. Opening up about her comeback, Rhea described the moment as surreal and deeply emotional.



“Seven years. It’s actually really bizarre and surreal. I didn’t expect to act ever again. It feels unreal, almost like a dream,” Rhea said. Reflecting on her early aspirations, she added, “This was my dream when I was 17. Then everything happened, work stopped, and I had to step away from that dream. Now I’m back, but I’ve changed. I have a different career, and while acting doesn’t mean the same thing it once did, in many ways it means more than it ever did.”



Sharing a video from the set, Rhea captioned it, “Seven years have passed since I last went to a set. But I’m still the same girl who came to Bombay at 17 with a dream to be an actor. A part of me moved on, but a part of me stayed and waited. And here I am, once again, in my chapter two. ✨ Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.”



Fans were quick to shower her with love and encouragement. One comment read, “Proud of you, Rhea 🙌. It’s a transition and for the best. Silence, dignity, and grace together.” Another wrote, “You deserve every bit of it. Many, many more to come.” A third fan commented, “Congratulations, Rhea. Super happy and excited for you. Totally deserve it. Wishing you all the best, success, and happiness.”



With her return, Rhea Chakraborty begins a new chapter in her acting journey, supported by an outpouring of goodwill from fans and well-wishers.





