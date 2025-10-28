RGV’s Rangeela Re-release in Theatres: Check Date

Prepare to be swept away by the colour and melody of 'Rangeela' all over again. The 1995 cult classic, which became a milestone for its style, music, and refreshing narrative, is returning to cinemas across India on November 28, 2025, exactly three decades after its original release.

To commemorate its 30th anniversary, the film will be presented in a spectacular 4K restored version. Audiences can expect a dramatically upgraded experience with exceptional image quality, sharpness, and clarity, all complemented by immersive sound that will make A.R. Rahman’s legendary soundtrack—including tracks like "Hai Rama" and "Rangeela Re"—truly soar.



Directed by Ram Gopal Varma and starring Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar, and Jackie Shroff, Rangeela captured the spirit of urban dreams and ambition like few films before it.



A Legacy of Aspiration



Reflecting on the film's enduring appeal, director Ram Gopal Varma said, “Rangeela embodied the spirit of aspiration, showing that ordinary people can also dare to dream big. Its success demonstrated that rule-breaking cinema is often the most unforgettable."



This re-release is the second project under Ultra Media's 'Ultra Rewind' initiative. Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO of Ultra Media, added, “With Ultra Rewind, we're bringing this beloved classic to modern audiences in a stunning 4K format, ensuring that its timeless charm continues to mesmerise audiences for years to come.”



Following the recent retrospective of Guru Dutt's films, Rangeela continues Ultra Media's mission to re-release iconic Indian films, allowing them to be rediscovered and celebrated on the biggest screen of all.

