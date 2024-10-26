RGV to expose dark side of social media in his next film

Popular director Ram Gopal Varma known for path-breaking movies, is now set to expose the dark side of social media in his upcoming Telugu film ‘Saaree’. "These days, social media is raising a lot of concerns and also triggering terrible relationships. Social media is surely not going the right way and has taken a dangerous path,” says RGV and adds, “It is affecting the lives of helpless youngsters who are caught in its web. I would simply say that social media has become harmful and painful for some. In some apps like 'Instagram', promiscuity among strangers is increasing drastically and young girls are attracted without realizing the dire consequences. Going overboard and turning blind in ‘love’ is unsafe and I hope this movie opens the eyes of at least a few young girls,’ he concludes

A still from the movie. (Photo by arrangement)

The psychological thriller is inspired by a few real-life incidents and it is being directed by Giri Krishna Kamal and produced by RGV - AARVI Productions. Young actor Satya Yadu plays the male lead, while Aaradhya Devi plays his love interest. The film will be released worldwide on December 20th in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. “A full video song "I Want Love" was recorded using Artificial Intelligence and we received great response in varied languages.' adds RGV.

