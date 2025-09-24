RGV Suggests Mohanlal Award

When Malayam superstar Mohan Lal was announced as the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023, filmmaker RGV, couldn’t resist putting his own quirky spin on the congratulations.



Taking to social media, the 'Company' director wrote: “I don’t know much about #DadasahebPhalke except that he’s made the 1st ever film, which I dint see and I never met anyone who saw it, but from what I saw and know of @Mohanlal, I think Dadasaheb Phalke should be given the MOHANLAL AWARD .”



At a press conference in Kochi, Mohanlal was asked about the comment and chose to brush it off with grace. With a chuckle, he said that Ram Gopal Varma is someone who cracks jokes all the time. The 'Thudarum' actor said, "I see it as black humour. I share a great friendship with him and had the chance to act in one of his cult films, Company.



Mohan Lal was seen in Telugu films like Manamantha and Janata Garage.

