RGV Reveals Shiva's Secret and Blockbuster Inspiration

Akkineni Nagarjuna and RGV’s blockbuster hit Shiva has a re-release in theatres after three decades. This week, it will hit the screens on Friday (November 14th).



Director RGV has revealed an interesting connection between the 1989 film and Bruce Lee’s Return of the Dragon, admitting that he copied the sensibilities and styling from the 1972 movie.



As a huge fan of Bruce Lee, Varma took obvious inspirations. He added, “Initially, I planned to make a small horror film like Rathri. During that time, (producer) Venkat suggested I write a script for Nagarjuna. I remember watching Return of the Dragon for the 15th time. I simply replaced the restaurant backdrop with a college setting for Shiva. I came up with the first half of Shiva in just 20 minutes, combining all my college experiences into it,” RGV added.



Shiva starred Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni in the lead roles. Shiva, a newcomer to a college in Hyderabad, is confronted by the corrupt and violent student union led by the ruthless J.D. Chakravarthy. Shiva’s refusal to be intimidated leads to a clash with the entire campus gang, which is a small-time operation controlled by the dreaded local crime boss, Bhavani (Raghuvaran).

