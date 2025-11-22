RGV Fires Back at Rajamouli Critics: "Stop the Venom!"

It is already known that star director Rajamouli recently created a controversy after he stated that his father, Vijayendra Prasad, claimed Hanuman would take care of the Varanasi event, but there were many hardships associated with it.

Shortly after Rajamouli made this comment at the Varanasi event, several Hindu groups took serious offence, leading to a growing controversy.



In an interesting turn of events, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has now come forward to defend Rajamouli. Sharing his thoughts, RGV said, “In the context of all the venom being spewed by the so-called believers on Rajamouli, they should know that being an atheist in India is not a crime. Article 25 of the Constitution protects the right not to believe. So he has every right to say he doesn’t believe, just as the venom-spewers have the right to say they believe.”



Addressing another argument being made against Rajamouli, RGV added, “Now coming to the dumb argument that ‘if he doesn’t believe in God, why does he show God in his movies?’ By that logic, should a filmmaker become a gangster to make a gangster film, or become a ghost to make a horror film?”



RGV concluded with a sharp remark: “And the gobsmacking truth? Despite him not believing in God, God gave Rajamouli a hundred times more success, more wealth, and more fan worship than most believers will ever see, even in a hundred lifetimes.”