Dhurandar 2 Will Scare the Living Hell Out of Every Filmmaker: RGV

Director Ram Gopal Varma seems to be on a roll, and his obsession with Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar: The Revenge was visible again when he said that Dhurandhar 2 will scare the living hell out of every filmmaker. Talking to X on Friday, the maverick director stated that “It is a horror for all filmmakers who built their careers and their fortunes on dumbed down, over the top cinema. The cinema that demanded the brain to be left at home. “

In what appeared to be a sermon for all filmmakers who relied on formula-based cinema, the director shared a lengthy post that the old form of filmmaking would soon be a thing of the past, with Dhurandhar, the film.

“The cinema that was rammed down our throats full of loudness and masala, which will be now soon on a ventilator struggling for breath, Dhurandhar 2 will scare the living hell out of every filmmaker who still worships the godly hero. In Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh killed all those heroes who never bleed, and never feel pain, and then over the dead bodies of those kinds of outdated heroes, he gave birth to a true, real hero, flawed, yet dangerous and unpredictable and also his heroism comes from his actions instead of being thrust upon the heads with ear drum shattering music. Compared to this new kind of hero, the godly heroes will suddenly look ridiculous, almost like clowns in a circus. And then their blind worshippers will feel naked, exposed and scared hearing of the collections of Dhurandhar 2, which will terrify those who built their careers on action set pieces where physics is a joke and gravity is nonexistent. The scenes, where men are thrown fifty feet in the air, bounce off the ground like rubber balls, survive explosions that would vaporise cities, and still deliver punch dialogues while dusting their shoulders, will be hunted and killed by the new audience.

This was a clear reference to movies where the heroes used to perform death-defying stunts putting the principles of gravity aside, and now this would not be accepted by the new age audience he referred. Ram Gopal Varma himself was a trendsetter in making realistic cinema in the 1990s where he deviated from the standard style of filmmaking with movies like Siva, Satya, Gaayam, Company and many other films.

“After the audience saw action that actually hurts, that actually bleeds, the flying goon brigade will suddenly feel cheap, fake, and embarrassingly ridiculous. The filmmakers who still swear by wires and cranes to fake the uplift of the heroes will now wake up shivering in cold sweat. It will make the Pan India directors tremble in their chairs, the ones who still believe characters are created by hairdos, costumes, photo-shopped six packs, and designer clothes instead of intrinsic psychological depth.

When the audience of Dhurandhar 2 saw a hero whose power comes from his mind and not his biceps, the hair and costume school of cinema will look like kindergarten dress up. Dhurandhar 2 is not just a film. It is a verdict. With Dhurandhar 2 Aditya Dhar cut off the head of that kind of cinema, the one that insulted the intelligence of the audience, the one that replaced stories with bloated, gaudy visuals, the one that turned heroes into gods and audiences into sheep. The collections of Dhurandhar 2 are now in the process of burying all those earlier makers' beliefs in a grave so deep that even their ghosts can’t come out. And the screams you are hearing now of Dhurandhar 2 box office collections are the collective sound that announces their deaths. If the makers of those kind of films which are already under production, or about to start shooting, don’t go back to their drawing boards and exorcise themselves by watching Dhurandhar 2 multiple times even God can’t save their sprits, but the problem is, even if they intend to do that, they might have tonnes of money, but where will they get the brain of Aditya Dhar, Ram Gopal Varma wrote in his post.

Dhurandar's second part opened in cinemas worldwide on Thursday to a strong opening and audience response, with viewers praising its story, action and performances, especially the lead star Ranveer Singh. The film released in theatres on the back of record bookings with over 15 lakh tickets sold, including paid previews on Wednesday, which follows the success of the “Dhurandhar Part -1”, which earned Rs 1,300 crore worldwide after its December 2025 release. Audiences across India are largely impressed, with many calling the movie a "paisa vasool" watch and some already planning repeat visits as per reports.