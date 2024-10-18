Rewind an interisting tale of time travel

Actors:



Sai Ronak, Amrutha Chowdhary, Suresh, Jabardast Nagi, KA Paul Ram, Abhishek Vishwakarma, Fun Bucket Rajesh, Bharat etc.





Technicians:

Production : KrossWire Creations

Music: Aashirwad

Lyricist : Ravi Varma Akula

Cinematography : Siva Ram Charan

Editor : Tushara Pala

Screenplay, Producer, Direction : Kalyan Chakravarty





Rewind is a film directed by Kalyan Chakravarty and produced by KrossWire Creations with Sai Ronak and Amrutha Chaudhary as the leads. Aashirwad composed the music, Shiv Ram Charan worked as the cinematographer and Tushara Pala as the editor. Jabardast Nagi, KA Paul Ram, Abhishek Vishwakarma, Fun Bucket Rajesh, Bharat played other important roles. The teaser and trailer of this movie got a great response from the audience. On 18th of this month, this movie was released on a large scale in South India. Now let's see how this movie is in the review.





Story:

Karthik (Sai Ronak), who works in a software company, falls in love at first sight with Shanti (Amrutha Chowdhary), who arrives at her friend's house in hero friend's apartments. But Shanti shifts to another place from there the next day. The hero, who is searching for her, gets more excited knowing that she works in his office. Before telling her about his love, she reveals the shocking fact that she has a boyfriend. But Karthik learns that a bag belonging to Shanti's grandfather (Samrat) is in his house and he can do time travel through it. He does this so that he can fall in love with Shanti with time travel to the past day where Shanti meets her boyfriend and by disturbing their meeting. Similarly, he thinks that he can survive his father's death too. Can Karthik, who went back through time travel, change the events that happened then? How did Shanti's grandfather's bag actually get to Karthik's house? Can Karthik avoid the death of his father (Suresh)? What happened next? If you want to know about these things, you have to watch the movie on Silver screen.





Actors performances:

Sai Ronak is perfect in the role of Karthik, as a software engineer in this movie. He entertained looking like a posh and stylish guy. And Amrutha Chowdhary played the role of Shanti as a smart girl. While looking beautiful on one side, she impressed with her performance on the other side. The chemistry between the hero and heroine has worked out well. The pair looks very fresh on screen. Suresh, Samrat, Viva Raghava, KA Paul Ram who appeared in the other roles acted impressively in the scope of their roles. When it comes to the technical team, the music director impressed with the good background score in this movie. The songs are also very good to listen to. The editing is also crisp. Production values are good. The movie looked very rich. It can be said that cinematography also played a crucial role. The story chosen by the director and the screenplay are very good.









Analysis:

Not only in Telugu but also in many languages, many types of movies have come out with the concept of time travel. All the movies with time travel concept also seem new. This movie also opened with the concept of time travel. It is interesting that after the movie starts, Samrat tries finding his family on his own. After Samrat's disappearance and the entry of Karthik and Shanthi into the story, the director manages to engage the audience with their cute love story. The way the story is handled by leaving many questions to the audience during the interval and unraveling each one in the second half is good. The connectivity from the first half to the second half will amaze the audience. And the lead given to Part 2 'Fast Forward' is surprising as the climax in the second half is unimaginable. It would be nice to see movie on the silver screen, that the hero who wanted to time travel and change the past was able to change it or not.





Overall Rewind is an interesting time travel movie. It is an engaging film that makes you want to watch it from start to end without missing a single scene.