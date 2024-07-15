Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Turns 13

Today marks the 13th anniversary of the beloved film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD). Released in 2011, this Zoya Akhtar directorial continues to resonate with audiences for its exploration of friendship, self-discovery, and the pursuit of dreams. Featuring an ensemble cast of Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin, ZNMD has become a modern classic in Indian cinema. With an IMDb rating of 8.2/10, the film's lasting popularity and cultural impact are undeniable.



Here’s some trivia about the film, contributed to ZNMD’s IMDb page by entertainment fans.



1. Imran played by Farhan Akhtar is seen having a fear of skydiving in the movie but in real life he is a certified skydiver and Arjun played by Hrithik Roshan is a certified scuba diver, but his character is afraid of water

2. The La Tomatina festival shown in the movie was re-created in Bunol, Valencia, Spain with almost 16 tons of tomatoes specially flown in from Portugal.

3. Imraan (Farhan Akhtar) recited poetry throughout the movie, his father Javed Akhtar wrote them.

4. Anupam Kher played the role of Imran’s (Farhan Akhtar) adoptive father (referred throughout the film as Faisal or Abu) in a flashback scene that was cut from the final film.

5. As a part of the promotions, the cast took an actual road trip from Mumbai to Delhi via Gujarat and Rajasthan. En route, Hrithik and Katrina indulged in some roadside dhaba food, played pranks on common people and let their hair down like they do in the film.