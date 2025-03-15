Revisiting Alaya's Chemistry with Co-Stars: Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff & Rajkummar Rao

Alaya F is one of the most promising stars of Bollywood, who has swiftly established herself as an actress to watch out for. Every time she has appeared on-screen, she has served unmatched performance by blending grit, intrigue and just the right amount of drama. Considering that her on-screen appearance has been captivating, it has also shown her ability to hold her stance alongside some of the most renowned actors. As Alaya’s career continues to flourish, her chemistry with co-stars have played key roles in her rise. Here’s revisiting her chemistry with Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, and Rajkummar Rao.



Alaya F and Kartik Aaryan



Alaya F and Kartik Aaryan had joined forces for the intense psychological thriller ‘Freddy’, and their pairing has been one of the most talked about. Their on-screen chemistry was not a romantic one, but it was cunning, manipulative and gritty - giving a new perspective to ‘chemistry’. Alaya F pulled off the complex role with her acting skills, natural flair, and added a very cunning aura to it, making it the highlight of ‘Freddy’.

Alaya F and Tiger Shroff



Alaya F and Tiger Shroff starred in the action-packed marvel ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The actress plays the role of an IT specialist and lends extensive support in adding momentum to the film’s action-filled plot. While Tiger Shroff brought his physicality to the screens, Alaya’s nuanced performance in the dramatic scenes shed light on her magnetic appeal and screen presence.

Alaya F and Rajkummar Rao



Alaya F teamed up with Rajkummar Rao for the biographical film ‘Srikanth’. The actress steps into the role of Rajkummar’s love interest and brings a soft take to the gripping plot by portraying a supportive and understated character. The chemistry between them was authentic, bringing natural warmth and camaraderie that highlighted the film’s emotional depth.

As Alaya’s Bollywood career continues to boom, one can only imagine the newness she would bring to the screens with her future endeavours. With her evolving screen presence, Alaya is set to become one of the most beloved stars, who is capable of bringing magic to the screen with any co-star.