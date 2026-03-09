Revisiting A Boy and His Atom, The World’s Smallest Film Made

Movies are made through a variety of techniques. Live action, as we all know, incorporates all the elements of mise-en-scène to create a life-like experience. Then there’s animation, whose genre itself has evolved through so many techniques, from 2D hand-drawn styles to computer-generated 3D films; we’ve seen them all. But have you ever heard about a film that is entirely made using atoms?

The year was 2013, when scientists at IBM had a crazy and passionate idea: to create a film by moving individual atoms frame by frame. The result was the world’s smallest short film, titled A Boy and His Atom.

This fascinating work of art was made possible using a state-of-the-art tunneling microscope, capable of magnifying surfaces over 100 million times. To emulate the stop-motion effect, they positioned 65 atoms into 242 still images, forming different shapes and patterns that constituted each frame. Each frame measured just 45 by 25 nanometers. The film was created over a period of two weeks, with four researchers working tirelessly to bring this vision to life.

The process was far from easy. The experiment was conducted at an ultra-cold temperature near minus 268 degrees Celsius to keep the atoms stable and prevent them from vibrating out of place. Frame by frame, the researchers shifted molecules into new positions to build the next scene, photographing each arrangement before moving on. This project was a unique evolution, combining meticulous research with art and science. IBM proudly described it as “exploring the limits of filmmaking.”

Its logline on IMDb reads: “A wayward atom escapes life in a bit and encounters a friend he can dance, laugh, and play with.” Directed by Nico Casavecchia, the short showcases visuals of a boy built from atoms. He prances when an atom begins to bounce, later catching it and dribbling it like a basketball. He then throws it against a wall, where the looped action multiplies the atom into a cluster. Feeling happy, the boy smiles.

Project leader Andras J. Heinrich explained that the movie was a fun way to share the atomic-scale world. He also stated that its purpose was not to convey a scientific message directly, but rather “to engage with students, to prompt them to ask questions.”

The short film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and was also shown at the New York Tech Meet-up and the World Science Festival. The Guinness World Records certified it as the world’s smallest stop-motion film ever made. Today, viewers can view the short film on IBM’s official YouTube channel.

