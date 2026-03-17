Revising Committee to Screen ‘Jana Nayagan’ Soon Amid Ongoing Censor Dispute

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) revising committee is set to watch Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan on March 17, according to industry sources. The screening, originally scheduled for March 9, was postponed due to administrative reasons, including a member's illness.

The film, directed by H Vinoth, has faced prolonged delays in obtaining certification. After the examining committee initially recommended a U/A 16+ rating with minor modifications, a complaint led to its referral to the revising committee. The stalemate sparked a legal battle in the Madras High Court. The makers later withdrew their petition to allow the CBFC process to proceed. The review is expected to resolve the certification issues, paving the way for the film's theatrical release and finalization of OTT deals impacted by the uncertainty.



Recently, there were reports that the film's OTT deal is being renegotiated by Amazon Prime Video with KVN Productions. If true, the value of the deal will be deducted to account for the delay. Streaming giants typically reserve rights towards that if a film gets postponed for whatever reason.

