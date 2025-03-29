Revised version of Mohanlal-Prithviraj film Empuraan to hit theatres next week

Thiruvananthapuram: The re-censored version of the Prithviraj-Mohanlal movie Empuraan is expected to hit theatres next week, following the filmmakers' decision to re-edit the film in the wake of a backlash from right-wing organizations.

The director and producers have taken proactive steps to submit the revised version to the Censor Board. Once approved by the Central Board of Film Certification, the updated version will be available in all theatres next week, with changes expected to be finalized by Monday.

The reports suggested that the filmmakers have taken decisive action, making 17 significant cuts to the movie. Specifically, they have toned down the violence against women. Furthermore, scenes perpetuating religious hatred and violence would be removed.