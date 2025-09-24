Restrictions On Watching Kantara 2? Rishab Shetty Rubbishes Gossip

A viral rumour about Kantara: Chapter 1 recently caused confusion among fans, but director Rishab Shetty has firmly clarified the truth.

The much-awaited prequel, produced by Hombale Films, is set for a worldwide release on October 2, with Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead. The film’s trailer has already won praise for its stunning visuals and strong cultural elements.



The controversy began when a fake poster claimed that audiences should avoid eating meat, drinking alcohol, or using tobacco before watching the movie, referring to it as “Kantara Deeksha.” Many social media users questioned the so-called restrictions, pointing out that the first film itself featured meat-eating scenes.



Shetty dismissed the claims outright, confirming that the poster was fabricated. “We don’t want to respond to false information. There are no such restrictions for audiences,” he said. He emphasized that Kantara is about storytelling and cultural celebration, not enforcing rules on viewers.



Hombale Films also issued a statement, urging fans to ignore misleading posts circulating online. The production house stressed that Kantara: Chapter 1 is designed to showcase local traditions and folklore, not to impose limitations.



With the trailer receiving overwhelming response, attention has shifted back to the film’s narrative, performances, and cinematic experience, rather than the baseless online chatter.

