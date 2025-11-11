Renuka Shahane Defends Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hits Back at Body-Shaming Trolls

In a powerful stand against online toxicity, veteran actor Renuka Shahane has openly defended Aishwarya Rai Bachchan amid persistent body-shaming and criticism over her Cannes Film Festival appearances. Her message to the trolls was sharp and direct — “If you don’t have anything nice to say, just shut your mouth.”

Aishwarya, often hailed as one of Bollywood’s most graceful stars, has faced relentless scrutiny about her post-motherhood appearance and fashion choices, overshadowing her decades-long accomplishments. Despite being a global brand ambassador, acclaimed actor, and former Miss World, much of the public commentary has focused on her looks rather than her legacy.

Speaking to the media, Shahane questioned this obsession, saying, “Shouldn’t we be celebrating her achievements for years on? It takes only a minute for a big brand to drop someone, but Aishwarya has remained a brand ambassador and represented us again and again.”

She further highlighted the double standards women face in the film industry, especially the expectation to regain their pre-pregnancy figures instantly. “It’s very tough for actors — especially female actors now — to live amid so much judgment and pressure,” she said, noting how the conversation quickly shifts from an artist’s work to their appearance after motherhood.

Shahane’s comments underline a larger cultural reckoning — calling out misogyny, unrealistic beauty standards, and the harsh judgment women face online. Her statement also reflects a growing sentiment in the industry to shift the focus from appearance to achievement.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s illustrious career — from winning Miss World (1994) to starring in acclaimed films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, and Jodhaa Akbar, and representing India on global platforms — stands as proof of her influence. Yet, public discussions often reduce her to style choices and body image debates.

By speaking out, Renuka Shahane not only defended a fellow actor but also made a broader appeal for empathy and respect. Her words resonate beyond celebrity culture — reminding society that success should be celebrated, not scrutinised.

As Shahane aptly put it: “If you can’t say something kind or constructive, perhaps it’s best not to say anything at all.”

This article is authored by Siftpreet kaur, an intern fromSt. Joseph Degree and PG College.