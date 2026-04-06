Renu Desai Warns Netizens Against Obscene Comments, Vows Strict Action

Actress Renu Desai has issued a strong warning to social media users indulging in trolling and obscene comments, making it clear that such behavior will not be tolerated.



Taking a firm stand against online abuse, Renu revealed that she has already taken legal action against several individuals with the help of cybercrime police, leading to arrests in multiple cases. She emphasized that freedom of expression should not be misused to spread vulgarity or hatred.



The actress stated that those posting abusive content could face serious consequences, including damage to their careers. She further warned that details of offenders could be shared with their workplaces and even family members, underlining the seriousness of the issue.



Renu Desai also appreciated the swift response of the cybercrime authorities, noting that her trust in the system has strengthened following their support. According to reports, some of the accused admitted that they made obscene comments about celebrities purely to gain attention and visibility on social media.



Urging people to act responsibly, she pointed out that criticism can always be expressed in a respectful manner without resorting to offensive language. Reiterating her zero-tolerance approach, Renu declared that she will continue to pursue legal action against offenders.



“This is just the beginning… it won’t stop here,” she asserted, sending a clear message that online abuse will be met with strict consequences.

