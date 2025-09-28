Renu Desai Shares Excitement as Aadya, Akira Enjoy Pawan Kalyan's OG

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's "They Call Him OG" was released on September 25, 2025 and is doing well in some centres. The film boasts Kalyan's fiery performance, style, swag and breathtaking action sequences which included his sensational execution of martial arts.



It is known that Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai's children Akira Nandan and Aadya watched the film in the theatre. Now Renu Desai shared her excitement about them watching the film.

Taking to social media, she wrote, "Gave me so much joy to see Aadya all grown up and going to public theatres with her Akira bhaiya (she went last night, today afternoon and going tomorrow and day after also) to watch and enjoy her Nanas film. The last pic is a perfect mixture of 2 of her father’s iconic roles"

OG is directed by Sujeeth and it starred Priyanka Arul Mohan, Emraan Hashmi in important roles.