Renowned Screenwriter DS Kannan Teaches Annapurna College of Film and Media Students

Hyderabad: Renowned screenwriter and film director DS Kannan, known for his collaborations with industry giants like SS Rajamouli and Mani Ratnam, on Wednesday hosted an insightful masterclass for the students of Annapurna College of Film and Media (ACFM). The session focused on the art of screenplay writing, character development, and the intricacies of Indian storytelling.

During the workshop, Kannan explored the fundamental concepts of screenplay structure from an audience's perspective. He tapped into the rich legacy of Indian mythology and folk tales, seamlessly integrating stories like that of Savitri and Satyavan into contemporary films such as Roja.



Kannan focused on the art of narrative pacing, guiding students on how to tailor their pitches for various timeframes, ranging from concise 2-minute concepts to more detailed 2-hour narratives. He also discussed the crucial elements of a strong logline, synopsis, and treatment, and how these components play a key role in effectively pitching a film.



A significant portion of the masterclass focused on developing hero-driven character archetypes and the importance of character mannerisms in creating memorable on-screen personas. Kannan also shared his expertise on crafting action sequences, explaining the need for careful planning before and after each sequence to communicate action effectively.



The second half of the workshop took a more practical approach, with Kannan offering actionable advice on pitching to producers and negotiating with actors and collaborators in the film industry. He stressed the significance of literature in the screenwriting process, encouraging students to read widely across genres and cultures to enrich their storytelling.



Finally, Kannan urged aspiring screenwriters to keep a character diary to capture real-life observations, which can serve as a valuable resource for creating engaging subplots and authentic characters in feature films.



The masterclass left students inspired and equipped with a deeper understanding of how traditional storytelling can be adapted for modern cinema, blending craft with creativity in their journey to becoming successful filmmakers.

