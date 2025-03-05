Regena Cassandra Takes Democratic Sangha’s First Batch to the Heart of Indian Democracy, The Parliament

Regena Cassandra continues to ride high on the success of her latest release, Vidaamuyarchi, opposite Ajith Kumar. Surprising audiences with her portrayal of a grey-shaded character, she has earned praise from both fans as well as the critics . Beyond the world of cinema, the Farzi actress has recently co-founded Democratic Sangha, a non-profit, non-partisan social reform organisation dedicated to promoting democratic principles. Through this initiative, the organization aims to raise awareness about human rights, the rule of law, women’s participation, civic education, and social and electoral reforms.





Taking a step towards furthering the organisation’s mission, Regena led the first batch of Democratic Sangha students on a visit to the Parliament in Delhi. Reflecting on the profound experience, Regena shared her joy on social media and expressed her gratitude.





Regena shared, “We hit our first milestone at @democratic_sangha - the first batch of Young Leaders For Social Change students were taken on a visit to the Parliament of India. The educational visit offered the students, a first hand look at the inner workings of the Indian Parliament. We toured the Lok Sabha & the Rajya Sabha chambers as well as the Central Hall of the Parliament house, gaining valuable insights into democratic governance and the legislative process. Democratic Sangha will continue to work with youth, women, marginalised and political parties to strengthen Democracy in India. Jai Hind!🇮🇳”



