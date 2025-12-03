Reflet: Poetic Dance of Balance and Motion by Company Xuan Le

When movement turns into meditation and rhythm becomes reflection, Reflet arrives in India this November, bringing with it a rare blend of art, athleticism, and poetry in motion.

The French Institute in India, in collaboration with the Alliance Française network, unveils Reflet, a hypnotic duet by Company Xuan Le, where contemporary dance meets hip-hop, roller skating, and visual art in a deeply sensory experience. French choreographer Xuan Le is joined by Shih-ya Peng — two energies circling, mirroring, and dissolving into each other as they capture both human tension and tenderness. Composer Jules Evrard’s soundscape, woven with soft electronic layers and ambient echoes, creates an atmosphere that breathes with the dancers, deepening the sense of reflection and release. The performance transforms the stage into an arena of quiet contemplation, where the audience doesn’t just watch movement, they feel it.





From France to India: An Artistic Voyage

Indian audiences may remember Xuan Le from 2023, when he appeared as one of the performer-dancers in Pixel, Mourad Merzouki’s groundbreaking creation that left a lasting impression during its India tour. Now, he returns with Reflet, his own creation, carrying this artistic dialogue forward and taking it to a new level. What began in 2018 as an intimate solo exploration of balance and perception matured into a duet with Peng in 2022, touring across Europe and Asia to widespread acclaim. In 2025, this show arrives in India, presented across six cities as part of the French Institute in India’s Performing Arts Tour. “Coming back to India feels very special for me. My experience with Pixel in 2023 and the energy of the Indian audience have stayed with me ever since. Reflet’s first tour in India is a wonderful opportunity for us to share our artistic language with new audiences. My team and I are excited for the performances, and to meet participants during the workshops, in order to exchange, move, and create together.” says Xuan Le.





India Tour Schedule