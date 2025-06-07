Red-Hot Glamour: Janhvi Kapoor’s Fashion Statement
Wow, what a look! Janhvi Kapoor is turning heads with this striking ensemble.
Wow, what a look! Janhvi Kapoor is turning heads with this striking ensemble. The vibrant red sculpted mini dress, with its off-shoulder design and avant-garde 3D detailing, perfectly accentuates her bold style. This look is a masterclass in blending high fashion with a sultry vibe.
The Devara actress is currently doing Ram Charan's Peddi.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story