 Top
Home » Entertainment

Red-Hot Glamour: Janhvi Kapoor’s Fashion Statement

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
7 Jun 2025 10:56 AM IST

Wow, what a look! Janhvi Kapoor is turning heads with this striking ensemble.

Red-Hot Glamour: Janhvi Kapoor’s Fashion Statement
x
Janhvi Kapoor.

Wow, what a look! Janhvi Kapoor is turning heads with this striking ensemble. The vibrant red sculpted mini dress, with its off-shoulder design and avant-garde 3D detailing, perfectly accentuates her bold style. This look is a masterclass in blending high fashion with a sultry vibe.

The Devara actress is currently doing Ram Charan's Peddi.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
janhvi kapoor Ram Charan PEDDI 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X