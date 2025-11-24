Rebel Fans Will Roar in Theatres For “The Raja Saab,” Says Director Maruthi

The much-awaited film “The Raja Saab,” featuring Rebel Star Prabhas, director Maruthi, and People Media Factory, is shaping up to be a perfect festival entertainer in the horror-comedy genre. Made on a massive scale, the film stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar as the female leads. The makers are gearing up for a grand worldwide theatrical release on January 9, coinciding with Sankranti. Promotions have begun, and the first song, “Rebel Saab,” was launched yesterday at a large event in Hyderabad.

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad expressed his confidence in the film’s impact. He said they were waiting for the release even more eagerly than the audience. While some doubted whether the film would arrive on January 9, he confirmed that the team is committed to releasing it worldwide on that date. He added that they are preparing for the biggest global release in the highest number of theatres and predicted that “The Raja Saab” would break box-office records on day one.



Explaining the scale of the project, Vishwa Prasad said the team is creating something grand with fights, songs, dances, entertainment, horror, action, and spectacular visuals. He pointed out that it has been a long time since fans saw Prabhas dancing with huge groups of dancers, and for this film, nearly a thousand dancers performed in the “Rebel Saab” song. He added that this is probably the film for which Prabhas worked the most number of days and praised the actor for his dedication and sweetness.



Director Maruthi delivered an emotional speech, promising a complete treat for fans. He said the entire team is working extremely hard just to see smiles on the audience’s faces. According to him, the effort going into the film is extraordinary. He jokingly added that he wouldn’t say audiences will walk out with their collars raised, because for Prabhas’ cut-out, that would be too small a statement.



Maruthi spoke about how Prabhas welcomed him and believed in his talent. He described the actor’s presence as that of a “Rebel God,” saying he feels like he is studying in the “Rebel University.” He even mentioned that he keeps Prabhas’ photo in his pocket every day while working, and anyone who does so would become a top director. He praised Prabhas’ pure heart, saying it draws everyone close, and expressed his gratitude for the two-year journey they shared.

Maruthi assured fans that theatres will shake with their cheers for “The Raja Saab.” He said he sees the audience’s excitement every day and imagines fans while creating the film. After nearly 12 years, Prabhas has done such a celebratory song again, and Maruthi urged everyone to thank producer VishwaPrasad for bringing the film as a festival gift. He added that the comfort and encouragement Prabhas gave him helped shape the film beautifully. The chemistry between Prabhas and the three heroines, he said, is something that must be experienced on the big screen. Maruthi concluded that he would deliver at least one percent more than what fans expect and promised that every new update will keep audiences in the Rebel aura until the release.