Real Kashmir FC Delivers Grit and Heart, Despite Its Rough Edges

Show: Real Kashmir Football Club

Where to Watch: SonyLIV

Director: Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Maouskar

Cast: Mohammad Zeehan Ayyub, Manav Kaul, Muazzam Bhat, Abhishant Rana, Saud Al Rasdid Para, Anmol Dhillon Thakeria, Afnan Fazli, Priya Chauhan, and Vishakha Singh.

Rating: 3/5



After the devastating floods of 2014, Kashmir was paralysed and trying to get back to its old glory. During that time, a Kashmiri Hindu and a Kashmiri Muslim joined forces to keep the youth engaged with something meaningful.

However, the journey is not so easy. With novice players and not even a proper football ground to practice on, the series explores how they manage to combat all the difficulties together, qualify for the B league, and soon become one of the best football teams in India.

While showing the journey of Kashmiri football teams to succeed in India, the story also highlights people who try to mislead Kashmiri youth, suggesting that the region’s old respect needs to be restored.

The story mostly revolves around Sohail Mir, played by Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub and Shirish Khemmu, played by Manav Kaul, who play a former journalist trying to open a football club and a businessman/investor of the club, respectively. Meanwhile, Muazzam Bhat, Abhishant Rana, Saud Al Rasdid Para, Anmol Dhillon Thakeria, Afnan Fazli, Priya Chauhan, Vishakha Singh, Shaheem Bhat, Inran Farooq, Adil Pala, Shahid Mushtaq, Nikhaar Khullar, Kangan Baruah Nangia, Shubhang Chaturvedi, and Mark Bennington play pivotal roles.

While all the characters performed their roles very well and each actor put effort into their role, the acting didn’t come across as completely convincing. It could have been much better. There were scenes where actors’ emotions didn’t feel authentic enough to immerse the audience into their world. However, it doesn't bore the audience, it tries to grip their attention on what is going to happen next and depicts that beautifully.

The cinematography of the series was on point. In every scene, we can feel the raw beauty of Kashmir come alive on screen, whether it is a playground, a market, or even the rugged ground for mechanics where the players practice football. Every shot is beautifully captured.

The costumes and set design were also on par with the characters and the general plot. However, the music could have been much better. In the last scene, after RKFC wins the match, the song “Tayaar Hun” plays. It should have come across as inspiring and motivating, showing that struggle with good intent eventually pays off. However, it doesn’t move the audience as intended, though individually, it is a brilliant score to listen to.

The series has been directed by Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Maouskar, edited by Parikshhit Jha, and the Director of Photography was Saurabh Monga.

The story is based on two real-life characters, Shamim Mehraj and Sandeep Chattoo, a Kashmiri Muslim and a Kashmiri Hindu, who formed this football club after seeing the plight of Kashmiri youth during the 2014 floods.

In the series, Ayyub and Kaul’s characters want the youth to engage with something meaningful as Kashmir struggles to stand on its feet again amid widespread confusion. Many people had lost their loved ones and properties in the floods. As the story progresses, it gives the message of engaging youth in meaningful pursuits, such as sports, rather than getting involved in regional tensions.

The show showcases and celebrates togetherness and determination. From a viewer’s perspective, I would recommend watching it as a story of Kashmiri unity and resilience, though I feel it could have been executed better.

Overall, the series is an inspiring portrayal of teamwork, perseverance, and hope in a region recovering from tragedy. Despite some shortcomings in acting and music, it successfully tells a story of unity, resilience, and the power of meaningful engagement for youth. It’s a series worth watching for its heartfelt message and the raw depiction of Kashmir’s spirit, and it’s definitely a one-time watch to experience its story and message. Rating: 3/5