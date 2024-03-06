It's official; Janhvi to work with Ram Charan

Atlast, the makers of RC 16 have officially announced B town diva as the female lead of their film.

Jahnvi Kapoor is all set to star alongside Ram Charan in her second Telugu movie. The untitled film, currently being called RC 16, is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana. On her 27th birthday on Wednesday, 6 March, the makers welcomed her onboard the project. The production house Mythri Movie Makers shared a photo of Janhvi in a saree and captioned the photo as, "Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for Ram Charan 16, Happy Birthday to the mesmerizing Janhvi Kapoor."

Meanwhile, Janhvi will make her Tollywood debut with Devara, in which she will co-star with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

Her mother and actress late Sridevi was uncrowned queen in Tollywood in 1980s and 90s and worked with big stars like Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, ANR and Chiranjeevi. Interestingly, her daughter Janhvi is sharing screen space with NTR grandson Jr NTR and Chiranjeevi son Ram Charan to begin her stint in Telugu movies.