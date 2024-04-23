Razzle dazzle, here's what Coachella 2024 looked like.

Picture courtesy : Instagram



The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival of 2024 was a whirlwind of colorful chaos, featuring surprise cameos, technical mishaps, and unexpected announcements. As the vibrant desert festival unfolded over two weekends in Indio, California, thousands of music enthusiasts, influencers, and young Hollywood stars flocked to witness headlining acts like Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, and Tyler, the Creator, alongside rising stars such as Reneé Rapp, Ice Spice, and Sabrina Carpenter.

While many enjoyed the festival in person, the rest of us were captivated by the happenings through social media, allowing us to compile a rundown of Coachella’s razzle and dazzle :

The Razzle

Shakira’s World Tour Announcement

The highlight was Shakira's surprise appearance, where she announced her upcoming world tour during Bizarrap's Coachella debut. She electrified the crowd with a fiery performance of "La Fuerte" and thrilled fans with news of her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" World Tour, starting in Indio this November.





Tyler, the Creator’s Electrifying Performances

Tyler wowed the audience with dynamic performances on both weekends, featuring impressive visuals and guest appearances. His shows were a testament to Coachella's enduring allure and vitality.





T-Pain’s Coachella Debut

T-Pain’s set marked his first appearance at Coachella, delighting fans with his hits and endearing personality. The singer also made the moment special by celebrating his wife's birthday onstage.





Olivia Rodrigo’s No Doubt Tribute

Olivia Rodrigo's homage to No Doubt alongside the band’s reunion was a standout moment, bridging generational gaps with her rendition of "Bathwater."





Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Festival Date

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made headlines with their Coachella rendezvous, enjoying the festival's ambiance and mingling with fellow artists.





Doja Cat’s Iconic Wigs

Doja Cat captivated audiences with her diverse and attention-grabbing wig styles, sparking conversations and celebrating individuality.





Lil Uzi Vert’s Stylish Birkin

Lil Uzi Vert's bold fashion statement with a custom Chrome Hearts Birkin bag stole the show, showcasing creativity and flair.

The Dazzle