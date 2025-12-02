 Top
Ravi Teja's Team Debunks Rumors of Six Heroines in Next Film

2 Dec 2025 1:21 PM IST

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is scheduled for release during Sankranthi 2026.

Ravi Tejas Team Debunks Rumors of Six Heroines in Next Film
Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja's upcoming movie, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, is one of the most awaited films of the year. The makers have started the film's promotions.

Rumors are making the rounds that Ravi Teja's next film would feature six heroines. The rumors spread like wildfire and reached the actor's ears. Subsequently, the team issued a statement: "The news circulating about 6 heroines in Mass Maharaja #RaviTeja's next movie is completely fake. We are requesting everyone not to believe and spread such baseless rumors."

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is scheduled for release during Sankranthi 2026. The film is directed by Kishore Tirumala.

