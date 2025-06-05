Ravi Teja’s New Movie Launched, Locks Release Date for Sankranthi 2026

Actor Ravi Teja has signed a new project, which was officially launched today in Hyderabad. The yet-to-be-titled movie is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the prestigious SLV Cinemas banner. The film will be directed by Kishore Tirumala of Nenu Sailaja fame.



The makers of the movie have announced that the untitled film will be hitting the big screens for Sankranthi 2026. Principal shooting for the film will commence on June 16, 2025.



The music will be composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. More details about the film are awaited.



In the meantime, Ravi Teja is occupied with Mass Jathara, which is scheduled to release in theaters on August 27, 2025. The film is nearing completion.



