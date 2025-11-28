Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara Drops on Netflix

Ravi Teja’s recent outing, Mass Jathara, is now available for streaming on Netflix. Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, the film was released in theatres on October 31, 2025.



The movie is now available in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.



Mass Jathara failed to perform even half-decently in theatres. It remains to be seen what the film's reception will be following its digital release.



Naveen Chandra is seen as the antagonist, while Rajendra Prasad, Samuthirakani, and Tarak Ponnappa appear in key roles. Mass Jathara was produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema.

