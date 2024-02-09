Illogical Plot Clips Eagle's wings, silly narration

Cast: Ravi Teja, Kavya Thapar, Anupama, Ajay Ghosh, Srinivas Reddy and Madhubala

Direction: Karthik Ghattamaneni

Rating: 1.5 stars

No doubt, the KGF series has spoiled the filmmakers of Tollywood, and yet again, this film is narrated in chapter form and too much elevation through various characters and holding suspense around a farmer-turned-vigilante with an obnoxious goal of ‘eradicating’ gun culture in the world. Involving the Prime Minister’s office and the Ministry of Defence is too much to digest for a hero who lost his wife in a terrorist attack and wants to stock up on all illegal arms at his house. Initially, the story harps on corporate honcho and local MLA trying to usurp the hills from Tribals to dig out bauxite, but later moves to a different zone and talks about innocents getting killed by terrorists and how to stop guns reaching the wrong hands. Ravi Teja tries to salvage an unrealistic story with his brooding anger and established action but it will be difficult for him to keep the audience glued to the seats since the film lacks proper ‘emotional content’. It just banks on loads of action sequences with varied guns, and rocket launchers, and even Goddess Kali begins to shoot down terrorists who visit his house for guns.

No doubt, the love story between Ravi Teja and Kavya Thapar is unique as the hero impresses her with his sniper-shooting skills before they tie the knot. Director Karthick Ghattamaneni relies on ‘over the top’ elevations of his hero throughout the film but he forgot to find a story that is more relatable and convincing since one individual or his team trying to stop gun supplies to terrorists the world over is just impractical and unfeasible idea.

The film starts with journalist Anupama Parameswaran getting to know about a rare kind of cotton from Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh from a bazaar in Delhi and writing a small piece about it. The next day, CBI raids the paper office and interrogates her about this factory owned by Ravi Teja who has gone underground for 10 years. He has become ‘Eagle’ a dreaded assassin and even RAW of India is searching for this killer who is an expert in sniper shooting and can hit a target from a distance of over 2000 meters. She reaches his village and begins to know that he is running a cotton factory and helping tribals to export their products to Europe. He turns furious when a local MLA meets him and asks him to vacate the hills for a good price. What more she finds out about the vigilante, find out in theatres nearby.

After failing to impress with ‘Ravanasura’ and ‘Tiger Nageshwara Rao, Ravi Teja returns with another nondescript film hoping that he will pull off an action film but in vain. Ravi Teja has been good at action roles but he needs to find the right script, otherwise, it will dent his career further. Anupama Parameswaran looks pretty and impresses as an investigative journo, while villains like Ajay Ghosh look more like clowns than baddies. Srinivas Reddy, Avarasala Srinivas, and Madhubala are just adequate for their roles. The background by Davzand is impressive in some places, while the cinematography by Karthick is quite interesting in some places.