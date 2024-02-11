Ravi Teja's Eagle Collections in AP/TS

After drawing Rs 6.2 crore net collections on day one, the much-hyped action film ‘Eagle’ has witnessed a drop in collections on Day two since it garnered just Rs 4.75 net collections and it is losing steam in two Telugu states. “It had the advantage of having a solo release on February 9 and didn’t have much competition either. However, the opening two day collections of Rs 10. 95 crore is not good enough and it has pick up drastically to move to the break even zone in the days to come,” says a distributor and adds, “The word of mouth publicity hasn’t reach out well, while the critics slammed the over the top story and narration and it has affected the collections a bit,” he points out.

Riding on ‘mixed’ response, the film has not been able to draw more footfalls in 350-odd theatres in many centres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and even collections in Vizag are quite discouraging. ‘Ravi Teja is only saving grace of the clichéd action film and he has to draw in crowds since heroine Kavya Thapar and director Karthick are new so chances are bleak for the movie,” he points out.

He reiterates that filmmakers should shun overhyping their movies and raising huge expectations because it is difficult to live up to raising expectations at times. “Overhyping of movies could cut both ways and it could be serious if the film fails to reach the expectations and the big fall is imminent after openings,” he explains.

After duds like ‘Ravanasura’ and ‘Tiger Nagwswra Rao,’ action hero Ravi Teja is staring at another defeat, if the collections fail to pick up from Sunday and then hold on the whole of next week to emerge a winner, albeit it looks a difficult task at this point of time.