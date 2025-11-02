Ravi Teja Hits Out at Social Media Negativity in Mass Jathara

It is known that several Telugu stars like Chirnanjeevi have been vocal about the toxicity on social media, but seasoned actor Ravi Teja has taken it a step further by incorporating his frustration into his latest film, Mass Jathara. In the movie, Ravi Teja and his on-screen father, played by Rajendra Prasad, engage in a discussion about fan wars on Twitter. During the exchange, Ravi Teja delivers a hard-hitting dialogue aimed at toxic online users:

“You people don’t even have the guts to comment using your real names. What has Twitter turned into… 80% of you are sick-minded, jealous, frogs living in a well (narrow-minded), dogs barking in the dark, brainless, jobless, negative-minded, and hypocrites!”

The dialogue, which clearly mirrors Ravi Teja’s personal frustration, has stirred debate on whether the actor has gone overboard.

However, producer M. S. Raju defended the sentiment, saying, “Everyone has the right to express their opinion. Some actors are doing it through film events, others through their films. I don’t want to take names, but many are genuinely worried about the growing negativity on social media. Unfortunately, there’s very little we can do to control it.”

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan also voiced concern over the escalating fan wars, warning that the negativity was harming the box-office prospects of big-ticket films. Speaking at a promotional event for his upcoming film OG, the actor appealed to fans not to indulge in trolling or posting negative comments about rival stars’ movies.

“Fan wars have turned quite ugly, and the hatred is spilling over into films, cutting short their lifespan. Earlier, big films used to run for 100 or 175 days, but now their fate is decided within five or six days due to negativity on social media,” he lamented.

While fan rivalries have always existed, observers note that the toxicity has reached alarming levels in the digital age. “Fan wars on social media are unavoidable—fans want their respective stars to shine while undermining rivals. Trolls begin even before the first show hits theatres. Though star rivalries are hurting cinema, good films are still overcoming this menace and emerging as blockbusters,” points out M S Raju. .

Raju likened social media—which has roughly two lakh active members—to an inferno. “It’s difficult to soak once it spreads. It’s better to stay away from the raging fire than to try controlling it. Social media is run by lakhs of young, passionate fans who follow their favorite stars obsessively. They wait for any chance to troll teasers, trailers, or films of rival heroes—and this has become unstoppable,” he explained.

The producer further clarified that the industry’s top stars—Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Balakrishna—actually share friendly and jovial relations off-screen.

“Unfortunately, their fans don’t share that bonhomie. They want their favorite heroes’ films to mint box-office gold while wishing failure upon others. Negative memes and trolling have become rampant. Though this isn’t new, today’s fans are crossing the Lakshman Rekha, which should be avoided,” Raju cautioned.