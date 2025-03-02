Raveena Tandon Slams Man Filming Katrina Kaif During Maha Kumbh Holy Dip

New Delhi: Actor Raveena Tandon says she is "disgusted" by the actions of a man who filmed Bollywood star Katrina Kaif during her holy dip at the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh, invading what was meant to be a "peaceful" moment for the latter. Katrina, who is married to "Chhaava" star Vicky Kaushal, accompanied her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal to Prayagraj on February 24.

Raveena was also in the holy city the same day and attended the evening aarti ceremony with actor-daughter Rasha Thadani and Katrina. In a purported video circulating on social media, the man can be seen shooting Katrina as she was taking the holy dip.